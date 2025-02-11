SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Space

The age of Chandrayaan-3 landing site confirmed

It dates back to the dawn of life on Earth.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Indias lunar expedition with the lander on the Moon

On August 23, 2023, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole at Shiv Shakti Point.

Scientists have mapped the landing site and determined that it is approximately 3.7 billion years old, dating back to the same era when the earliest microscopic life forms appeared on Earth.

Researchers at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad have created the first geological map of a site on the Moon. They discovered that debris from the nearby Schomberger crater covers the area, providing new insights into the Moon’s history.

Due to the lack of an atmosphere, the Moon is constantly bombarded by meteorites, creating new craters and spreading debris. By studying secondary craters, the team identified that the debris at the landing site originated from the Schomberger crater.

Chandrayaan-3's landing site
A geological map of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site showing secondary crater chains in blue and boulders in yellow. Credit: R.K. Sinha et al.

The landscape is scattered with large boulders, some over five meters in size, primarily from a new 540-meter crater located 14 kilometers south of the landing site.

Smaller rock fragments, particularly to the west, likely come from a nearby 10-meter-wide crater. These findings allowed researchers to produce a detailed geological map of the region.

Up next

Discovery of the Solar System’s most powerful energy source

Generates six times the power of Earth's total output.

Moon is not as “geologically dead” as previously thought

Study found evidence of relatively recent activity.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristSpace
Picks for you

Astronomers discover the largest known structure in the Universe

Dark matter dominating halos of supermassive black holes 13 billion light-years...

Alien oceans could prevent evidence of deep-sea life

Dancing bubbles model a cosmic disaster

The secrets of Herbig-Haro objects

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®