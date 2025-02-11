The age of Chandrayaan-3 landing site confirmed

On August 23, 2023, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander successfully landed on the Moon’s south pole at Shiv Shakti Point.

Scientists have mapped the landing site and determined that it is approximately 3.7 billion years old, dating back to the same era when the earliest microscopic life forms appeared on Earth.

Researchers at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad have created the first geological map of a site on the Moon. They discovered that debris from the nearby Schomberger crater covers the area, providing new insights into the Moon’s history.

Due to the lack of an atmosphere, the Moon is constantly bombarded by meteorites, creating new craters and spreading debris. By studying secondary craters, the team identified that the debris at the landing site originated from the Schomberger crater.

A geological map of Chandrayaan-3’s landing site showing secondary crater chains in blue and boulders in yellow. Credit: R.K. Sinha et al.

The landscape is scattered with large boulders, some over five meters in size, primarily from a new 540-meter crater located 14 kilometers south of the landing site.

Smaller rock fragments, particularly to the west, likely come from a nearby 10-meter-wide crater. These findings allowed researchers to produce a detailed geological map of the region.