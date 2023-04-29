Advancements in understanding circadian rhythms: Latest research

Circadian rhythms are biological processes that follow a roughly 24-hour cycle and are present in most living organisms. They regulate essential bodily functions like sleep-wake cycles, metabolism, and hormone production. Recent research has shed new light on how these rhythms work, providing insight into potential treatments for sleep disorders.

New research published in Nature sheds light on the mechanisms behind circadian rhythms. Using cryo-electron microscopy techniques, researchers identified the structure of the circadian rhythm photosensor and its target in fruit flies. The study focused on cryptochromes, critical components of circadian clocks in plants and animals, including humans.

The researchers found that the TIM protein and the PER protein inhibit the genes responsible for their production, establishing an oscillation in protein levels. These findings could lead to new treatments for sleep disorders such as jet lag and insomnia.

This oscillation represents “the ticking of the clock and seems to be fairly unique to the circadian rhythm,” said senior author Brian Crane, the George W. and Grace L. Todd Professor and chair of chemistry and chemical biology in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Crane said blue light changes the chemistry and structure of cryptochrome’s flavin cofactor, allowing the protein to bind the TIM protein and inhibit TIM’s ability to repress gene expression and thereby reset the oscillation.

The study also uncovered an unexpected link between DNA damage repair and circadian rhythm regulation. The researchers believe the study may help to understand sleep behavior regulation in humans.

The N-terminus of Tim inserts into the restructured Cry pocket to replace the autoinhibitory C-terminal tail, which explains how the long-short Tim polymorphism adapts flies to different climates. The study also sheds light on the interactions between components that regulate sleep behavior in people.

Known as “Timeless” (TIM), it is a large, complex protein that was previously difficult to image, making its interactions with cryptochrome poorly understood. By identifying the structure of the cryptochrome-TIM complex, the researchers gained new insights into the workings of circadian clocks.

Moreover, the study has explained how the long-short Tim polymorphism in flies adapts them to different climates. These findings may deepen our understanding of circadian rhythm regulation and open up new possibilities for developing therapies targeting related processes. Furthermore, the interactions observed between the proteins in fruit flies can be mapped onto human proteins. This may help us understand critical interactions between components that regulate sleep behavior in people.

