Aditya-L1 captured the first-ever image of a solar flare ‘kernel’

A solar flare is a sudden, powerful burst of energy from the Sun. It happens when the Sun’s magnetic field snaps, releasing energy as light, radiation, and high-energy particles.

- Advertisement -

Aditya-L1 is India’s first space mission to study the Sun. It made a significant discovery by capturing the first image of a solar flare’s “kernel” in the lower solar atmosphere using the Near Ultra-violet (NUV) band images. This helps us understand the Sun’s explosive activities and their impact on Earth.

Launched on September 2, 2023, by the ISRO PSLV C-57 rocket, Aditya-L1 reached its orbit around the first Earth-Sun Lagrange Point (L1) on January 6, 2024. This point, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, allows continuous observation of the Sun without interruptions.

Aditya-L1 has advanced instruments like SUIT, SoLEXS, and HEL1OS that study solar flares at different wavelengths. SUIT captures high-resolution images in 11 wavebands in the NUV range, and SoLEXS and HEL1OS monitor solar X-ray emissions.

Observation of the flare as obtained from various SUIT filters.

When a solar flare occurs or is about to occur, the region producing the flare gets brighter in UV and X-rays. Aditya-L1’s instruments study these bright spots to help scientists understand solar flares. Earth’s atmosphere blocks these harmful radiations, so such studies can only be done from space.

- Advertisement -

On February 22, 2024, Aditya-L1’s SUIT instrument observed an intense X6.3-class solar flare and detected brightening in a UV wavelength range (200-400 nm) in great detail. This shows that flare energy spreads through different layers of the Sun’s atmosphere.

The brightening in the lower solar atmosphere corresponds with an increase in plasma temperature in the solar corona. This confirms the link between flare energy release and temperature changes, supporting existing theories and providing new data to better understand solar flares.