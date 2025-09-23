Adding broccoli to your plate could help control blood sugar

A new study from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has added fresh weight to the nutritional power of cruciferous vegetables, suggesting they may help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease (CVD). The findings, published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism, highlight the potential of vegetables such as broccoli, kale, cabbage, and cauliflower to support glycemic stability, especially in individuals at risk.

Dysregulated glucose control is a major contributor to type 2 diabetes and CVD, with diet recognized as a leading modifiable risk factor. While high-fiber diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are known to be beneficial, emerging evidence suggests that specific vegetables may have different effects on blood sugar regulation. Cruciferous vegetables have shown promise in observational studies, though results have been inconsistent.

To explore this further, ECU researchers conducted a randomized, controlled, crossover trial involving adults with elevated blood pressure but no diabetes. Participants consumed four servings per day of either cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale) or root and squash vegetables (carrots, potatoes, pumpkins, and sweet potatoes) with lunch and dinner for two weeks. Throughout the study, participants wore continuous glucose monitors to continuously monitor their blood sugar levels.

PhD student Emma Connolly reported, “We found that, when participants consumed the cruciferous vegetables, they had less variable blood sugar levels compared to when they consumed the root and squash vegetables. We also noted that these participants had a smaller spike in sugar levels after the meals. A central goal of blood sugar control, particularly for people with diabetes, is to smooth out spikes and reduce variability in blood sugar levels throughout the day. Stable blood sugar, with minimal peaks and fewer fluctuations, is associated with better overall health and well-being.”

Bananas or broccoli might have a more significant positive impact on your blood pressure

Blood sugar variability is a key concern in diabetes management. Frequent spikes and dips can damage blood vessels, increase inflammation, and put a strain on the heart. The study’s findings suggest that consuming cruciferous vegetables helps mitigate these fluctuations, offering a dietary strategy for prevention and long-term health maintenance.

Connolly emphasized the need for further research to understand the mechanisms behind these effects and their broader clinical implications.

“Continued investigation will be crucial to determine how these vegetables can be effectively incorporated into dietary recommendations for improved blood sugar regulation and overall health management,” she said.

While root vegetables are nutritious and widely consumed, this study suggests that cruciferous vegetables may offer unique benefits for glycaemic control. As researchers continue to explore the role of specific foods in preventing chronic diseases, broccoli and its leafy cousins may become key players in the fight against diabetes.

Scientists found the hidden power of broccoli sprouts

Journal Reference: