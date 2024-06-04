A new approach to determining when babies become conscious

When do humans become conscious? René Descartes, a 17th-century philosopher, suggested that infants might have more straightforward thoughts than adults. This question still challenges psychologists and philosophers.

Two academics from the University of Birmingham have proposed a new way to identify when babies become conscious. In a letter to Trends in Cognitive Sciences, Dr. Henry Taylor and Professor Andrew Bremner suggest looking for markers of consciousness in adults and then measuring when babies show more of these markers during development.

If a specific behavior or brain pattern is always linked with consciousness in adults, finding the same in babies suggests when they become conscious. These behaviors and brain patterns are called “markers” of consciousness.

This approach is needed because babies can’t tell us what they are aware of. Professor Bremner adds that it is hard to know when babies become conscious since they can’t report their experiences and often don’t cooperate in experiments. So, the best way is to identify many markers of consciousness that appear at different stages of development and see when they come together. This could help determine when babies become conscious.

In a recent article, researchers, including Prof. Tim Bayne, identified four markers of consciousness, some appearing late in pregnancy and others in early infancy. They argue that consciousness begins in the last prenatal trimester. However, Professor Bremner and Dr. Taylor say this overlooks other markers of consciousness. Previous research has found additional markers that should also be considered.

Dr. Taylor mentioned that various markers of consciousness don’t all indicate the same age for its emergence. Some suggest it happens between the third trimester of pregnancy and early infancy. In contrast, others point to around one-year-old or 3-4 years old. With so many markers at different stages, concluding is very difficult.

Professor Andrew Bremner from the University of Birmingham added that considering a wide range of markers is necessary from the early to late stages. They suggest exploring different developmental models, such as some markers appearing early and others later or gradually emerging over gestation and early life.

Professor Bremner said, “We think that by clustering this broad selection of markers, we may finally be able to answer the question which has given us pause for thought for thousands of years. But it’s important to bear in mind that the answer may not be a simple one!”

