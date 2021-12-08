A daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for managing high blood pressure

A new study, conducted in collaboration between the University of South Australia and the University of Maine, studied the link between yogurt intake, blood pressure, and cardiovascular risk factors. It shows that yogurt intake is associated with lower blood pressure for hypertension patients. Based on the results, scientists suggest that a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure.

Hypertension increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The study offers evidence that connects yogurt intake with positive blood pressure outcomes for hypertension people.

UniSA researcher Dr. Alexandra Wade said, “High blood pressure is the number one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, so it’s important that we continue to find ways to reduce and regulate it.”

“Dairy foods, especially yogurt, may be capable of reducing blood pressure.”

“This is because dairy foods contain a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium, all of which are involved in the regulation of blood pressure.”

“Yoghurt is especially interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins which lowers blood pressure. This study showed for people with elevated blood pressure, even small amounts of yogurt were associated with lower blood pressure.”

“And for those who consumed yogurt regularly, the results were even stronger, with blood pressure readings nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume yogurt.”

For the study, 915 community-dwelling adults took part in the survey. Scientists measured their habitual yogurt consumption using a food frequency questionnaire.

High blood pressure was defined as greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg (an average blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg).

Scientists noted, “Future observational and intervention studies should continue to focus on at-risk individuals to examine the potential benefits of yogurt.”

Journal Reference: