3D-printed, self-healing human skin to cover robotic face

Researchers have found a way to bind engineered skin tissue to the complex forms of humanoid robots, offering potential advantages such as improved movement, self-repair capabilities, integrated sensing functions, and a more realistic appearance.

Taking inspiration from human skin ligaments, Professor Shoji Takeuchi’s team at the University of Tokyo incorporated specific perforations in a robot’s face to facilitate the adherence of the skin layer. Their findings may have practical applications in the beauty industry and in the training of reconstructive surgeons.

The Biohybrid Systems Laboratory, led by Takeuchi, has successfully developed miniature robots that walk using biological muscle tissue, 3D printed lab-grown meat, engineered skin that can heal, and more. It was during the investigation of the latter that Takeuchi recognized the necessity of advancing the concept of robotic skin to enhance its attributes and functionalities.

“During previous research on a finger-shaped robot covered in engineered skin tissue we grew in our lab, I felt the need for better adhesion between the robotic features and the subcutaneous structure of the skin,” said Takeuchi. “By mimicking human skin-ligament structures and by using specially made V-shaped perforations in solid materials, we found a way to bind the skin to complex structures. The natural flexibility of the skin and the strong method of adhesion mean the skin can move with the mechanical components of the robot without tearing or peeling away.”

Previous methods for attaching skin tissue to solid surfaces included mini anchors or hooks, but these options limited the types of surfaces that could receive skin coatings and had the potential to cause damage during movement. Instead, the researchers ingeniously engineered small perforations, enabling skin to be applied to virtually any surface shape.

Inspired by humans. The engineered skin tissue and the way it adheres to the underlying complex structure of the robot’s features were inspired by skin ligaments in human tissues. Credit: Takeuchi et al. CC-BY-ND

The team’s key approach involved using a specialized collagen gel for adhesion, which is naturally viscous and, therefore, challenging to insert into the tiny perforations. However, by employing a common technique for plastic adhesion known as plasma treatment, they successfully encouraged the collagen to seep into the fine structures of the perforations while also securing the skin close to the surface in question.

“Manipulating soft, wet biological tissues during the development process is much harder than people outside the field might think. For instance, if sterility is not maintained, bacteria can enter, and the tissue will die,” said Takeuchi. “However, now that we can do this, living skin can bring a range of new abilities to robots. Self-healing is a big deal – some chemical-based materials can be made to heal themselves, but they require triggers such as heat, pressure, or other signals, and they also do not proliferate like cells. Biological skin repairs minor lacerations as ours does, and nerves and other skin organs can be added for use in sensing and so on.”

The purpose of this study wasn’t solely to establish a point. Takeuchi and his team have a specific aim for this technology, which could have various applications in medical research. While the concept of an organ-on-a-chip is not new, it is utilized in areas such as drug development.

However, a face-on-a-chip could be valuable for studying skin aging, cosmetics, surgical procedures, plastic surgery, and more. Additionally, integrating sensors could enhance robots’ environmental awareness and interactive capabilities.

Something to smile about. The new anchoring method allows flexible skin tissue to conform to any shape it’s attached to. In this case, a relatively flat robotic face is made to smile and the skin deforms without constraining the robot, returning to its original shape afterwards. Credit: Takeuchi et al. CC-BY-ND

“In this study, we managed to replicate human appearance to some extent by creating a face with the same surface material and structure as humans,” said Takeuchi. “Additionally, through this research, we identified new challenges, such as the necessity for surface wrinkles and a thicker epidermis to achieve a more humanlike appearance.

“We believe that creating thicker and more realistic skin can be achieved by incorporating sweat glands, sebaceous glands, pores, blood vessels, fat, and nerves. Of course, movement is also a crucial factor, not just the material, so another important challenge is creating humanlike expressions by integrating sophisticated actuators, or muscles, inside the robot. Creating robots that can heal themselves, sense their environment more accurately, and perform tasks with humanlike dexterity is incredibly motivating.

