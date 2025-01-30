SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
SUBSCRIBE
SEARCH
Join WhatsApp Channel
Neuroscience

3D-printed brain-like environment promotes neuron growth

A tool for studying brain disorders.

By Amit Malewar
1 min read
Updated
Follow us onFollow Tech Explorist on Google News
Summary
The new model provides new insights into how neurons form networks, as well as a novel tool to understand in future how this process may change in neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and autism spectrum disorders.
bright circuit connections

Researchers at Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands have created a 3D-printed brain-like environment for neurons to grow, similar to how they do in the brain. They use tiny nanopillars to mimic the brain’s soft tissue and extracellular matrix fibers, helping to understand neuron networks and neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and autism.

Traditional petri dishes are flat and rigid, unlike the brain’s soft, fibrous environment. Researchers designed nanopillar arrays to replicate this using precise 3D laser printing called two-photon polymerization.

These pillars, thousands of times thinner than a human hair, trick neurons into “thinking” they are in a soft, brain-like environment. This influences how neurons grow and connect.

Researchers tested their model by growing three types of neuronal cells on the nanopillars. Unlike traditional flat dishes where neurons grew randomly, the 3D-printed nanopillars made neurons grow in organized patterns and form networks at specific angles.

nanopillars
Credit: TU Delft

The study revealed new insights into neuronal growth cones, which guide growing neurons to new connections. On the nanopillars, growth cones sent out long projections in all directions, mimicking real brain environments.

George Flamourakis, the study’s first author, noted that the nanopillars also encouraged neurons to mature. Compared to flat surfaces, neural progenitor cells grown on the nanopillars showed higher levels of a marker of mature neurons.

Associate professor Angelo Accardo explained that while soft materials like gels can grow neurons, they often lack precise geometric features and consistency.

The nanopillar arrays model combines a soft-like environment with nanometric features and high reproducibility. This better replicates how neurons grow and connect, offering new insights into healthy brain networks and neurological disorders.

Journal Reference:

  1. George Flamourakis, Qiangrui Dong, Dimitri Kromm, Selina Teurlings, et al. Deciphering the Influence of Effective Shear Modulus on Neuronal Network Directionality and Growth Cones’ Morphology via Laser-Assisted 33D-printedNanostructured Arrays. Advanced Functional Materials. DOI: 10.1002/adfm.202409451
Up next

New ‘periodic table’ could unlock new insights into psychiatric disorders

The pace of developing treatments for psychiatric disorders has been slow.

New epilepsy tech enhances the accuracy of routine EEGs

It could cut misdiagnoses by nearly 70% using routine EEGs.
Recommended Books
The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human–Robot Interaction (Cambridge Law Handbooks)

The Cambridge Handbook of the Law, Policy, and Regulation for Human-Robot...

Book By
Cambridge University Press
Tech ExploristScienceNeuroscience
Journal
Advanced Functional Materials
University
Delft University of Technology
Picks for you

New ‘periodic table’ could unlock new insights into psychiatric disorders

Hot and cold sensations invoke unique activity in overlapping brain regions

Antibiotics and vaccines may reduce dementia risk

Researchers mapped individual brain dynamics

Blood vessel dysfunction in temporal lobes linked to mild cognitive impairment

Explore
LATEST NEWS
SECTIONS
Others
Follow us

© 2025 All Rights Reserved, Tech Explorist®