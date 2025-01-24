21 days to a habit: How long does it really take to form healthy habits?

Healthy lifestyles depend on forming good habits and breaking bad ones. As the new year begins, many of us set goals like being more active, cutting back on sugar, or making healthier food choices.

While the common belief is that forming these habits takes just 21 days, this claim isn’t based on evidence. Forming new habits can take much longer and varies for each individual. The belief that it takes 21 days to form a new habit is a popular idea, but it’s not entirely accurate.

A new review by the University of South Australia explores how long it takes to develop health-related habits. Forming a healthy habit can take longer than you expect.

UniSA researchers conducted the first systematic review and discovered that new habits can start forming within about two months (59–66 days on average) but may take up to 335 days to fully establish.

This finding is significant because it can help shape health interventions to promote healthy behaviors and prevent chronic diseases.

University of South Australia researcher Dr Ben Singh says, “Contrary to popular belief, healthy habits take far longer than three weeks to lock down.”

“In our research, we’ve found that habit formation starts within around two months, but there is significant variability, with formation times ranging from four days to nearly a year.”

“So, it’s important for people hoping to make healthier habits not to give up at that mythical three-week mark.”

The study of over 2600 participants found that several factors can impact successful habit formation.

Dr. Singh explains that a new activity’s frequency, timing, and enjoyment all play a role in establishing a new healthy habit. Adding a new practice to your morning routine increases the likelihood of success, and enjoying the new habit also makes it easier to stick with.

Planning and intending to complete a new behavior can help solidify a new habit. Make time to include your new healthy habits in your daily activities. For example, lay out your gym clothes the night before a morning walk or have a healthy lunch ready in the fridge.

Tailoring habit-building strategies and planning how to achieve them will set you up for success.

