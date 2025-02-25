16 susceptibility genes linked to Alzheimer’s disease found

In a groundbreaking multi-ancestry study, researchers from Mass General Brigham have identified 16 new susceptibility genes associated with Alzheimer’s disease. This significant discovery highlights the importance of genetic diversity in medical research.

- Advertisement -

Led by Dr. Julian Daniel Sunday Willett and Dr. Mohammad Waqas from the Genetics and Aging Research Unit and McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study utilized whole-genome sequencing on a cohort of 49,149 individuals. Of these, 12,074 participants were clinically diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, while 37,075 had a family history of the disease.

The study, a collaborative effort involving multiple public databases, included nearly half of participants from non-European ancestries.

The researchers discovered 16 novel genetic signals associated with Alzheimer’s disease, emphasizing the necessity of studying diverse populations.

Co-senior author Dr. Dmitry Prokopenko mentioned that the team plans to analyze additional sets of whole genome sequencing data with an increased sample size, including a gene-based rare variant analysis. They aim to combine the signals of rare variants within genes to gain further insights.

- Advertisement -

The key cellular mechanism driving Alzheimer’s disease unraveled

Dr. Rudolph Tanzi, co-senior author and director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, expressed optimism about the findings. “We were pleasantly surprised to have made this discovery by expanding genetic analyses beyond populations of European ancestry to more diverse populations. We hope this will lead to more accurate predictions of Alzheimer’s disease risk and new pharmacological and biological targets for treatment and prevention in populations with various ancestries,” he said.

These discoveries mark a significant step forward in understanding the genetic factors of Alzheimer’s disease, potentially paving the way for more personalized treatment and prevention strategies across diverse populations.

Journal Reference:

Julian Daniel Sunday Willett, Mohammad Waqas, et al. Identification of 16 novel Alzheimer’s loci using multi-ancestry meta-analyses. Alzheimer’s & Dementia. DOI: 10.1002/alz.14592