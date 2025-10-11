12,000-year-old rock art in Arabia reveals traces of a lost civilization

At the end of the last Ice Age, around 25,000 to 20,000 years ago, the Middle East became much colder and drier. This led to shifting sand dunes and fewer people living in the Arabian Peninsula. Later, as the climate improved in the Fertile Crescent, early communities began farming, storing food, and settling in one place. This shift also inspired new art forms like carvings and figurines. In greener regions like the Levant, communities settled in one place, while in drier areas such as the Negev and Sinai, people stayed mobile and relied more on hunting. However, how these changes played out further south in Arabia is still not well understood.

Before the Arabian Peninsula became wetter during the Holocene, it went through a dry and little-understood phase at the end of the Ice Age. Because there are very few dated archaeological sites from this time, researchers used to think that people didn’t live in Arabia’s interior back then. But new clues from overlapping layers of rock art suggest that humans were active in the region earlier than expected, even before domesticated animals arrived.

Between the end of the last Ice Age and about 10,000 years ago, northern Arabia shows no dated archaeological sites, leading many researchers to believe that people may have left the region during this dry and difficult time. But new evidence tells a different story. Around 16,000 to 13,000 years ago, shallow lakes known as playas began forming in the Nefud Desert. This marks the earliest known return of surface water after the extreme dryness of the Last Glacial Maximum.

A global team of archaeologists, working together under the leadership of Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission, has made a major breakthrough as part of the Green Arabia Project, a research effort aimed at uncovering the deep history of the Arabian Peninsula. The team brought together experts from top institutions including the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology, KAUST, University College London, Griffith University, and others, combining their skills to explore how ancient humans lived and moved through this desert region thousands of years ago.

Researchers found over 60 rock art panels with 176 carvings at three sites, Jebel Arnaan, Jebel Mleiha, and Jebel Misma, along the southern edge of the Nefud Desert in northern Saudi Arabia.

These carvings show animals like camels, ibex, wild horses, gazelles, and ancient cattle called aurochs. Many of the figures are life-sized and very detailed, with some as big as 3 meters long and over 2 meters tall.

The rock carvings were made between 12,800 and 11,400 years ago, during a time when the desert began to change. After centuries of extreme dryness, temporary lakes and rivers started to return to the region.

Tests on ancient soil confirmed that these water sources really existed. They would have been crucial for early human groups exploring the harsh desert, giving them the resources they needed to survive and settle in this tough environment.

“These large engravings are not just rock art – they were probably statements of presence, access, and cultural identity,” said lead author, Dr. Maria Guagnin from Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology.

Dr. Ceri Shipton, co-lead author from the Institute of Archaeology, University College London, said: “The rock art marks water sources and movement routes, possibly signifying territorial rights and intergenerational memory.”

At Jebel Mleiha and Jebel Arnaan, ancient artists didn’t hide their work, they showcased it. Unlike other sites where carvings are tucked away in sheltered spots, these panels were boldly etched onto massive cliff faces, some rising as high as 39 meters. Their placement made them impossible to miss, turning the desert landscape into a gallery of stone.

One panel, in particular, would have taken serious effort to create. The artists had to climb steep rock walls and balance on narrow ledges to carve their designs, showing just how important these images were to them.

Alongside the engravings, archaeologists found tools and ornaments, like El Khiam and Helwan-style stone points, green pigment, and tiny dentalium beads. These items hint at long-distance ties to early farming communities in the Levant, suggesting that even in the heart of the desert, people were part of a wider network of exchange and culture.

“This unique form of symbolic expression belongs to a distinct cultural identity adapted to life in a challenging, arid environment,” said Dr. Faisal Al-Jibreen, from the Heritage Commmission, Saudi Ministry of Culture.

“The project’s interdisciplinary approach has begun to fill a critical gap in the archaeological record of northern Arabia between the LGM and the Holocene, shedding light on the resilience and innovation of early desert communities,” said Michael Petraglia, lead of the Green Arabia project.

